Ohio truck driver accused of threatening another driver with handgun in South Huntingdon

Apr. 8—An Ohio truck driver was arrested on charges of threatening another truck driver with a handgun and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a confrontation at a South Huntingdon gas station, according to state police.

Juvarish Harmon, 33, of Cleveland, was driving a white utility truck when he pulled into a Speedway gas station, just off Interstate 70 in South Huntingdon, about 3:21 p.m., but stopped and reportedly blocked the truck entrance to the facility, according to state police in Belle Vernon.

Trooper Adam Mylant alleges in court documents that another trucker behind Harmon "yelled at Harmon to move his truck and then (Harmon) began yelling back and coming toward (the man's truck)."

Mylant said the man reported that Harmon bumped him with his chest, "then pulled out a handgun from his waistband, grabbed him by the neck and held the gun against his head and said something to the effect of 'I will end you right now'," Mylant wrote in court documents.

The man told troopers that Harmon then spit in his face before ending the confrontation by walking into the store.

When troopers arrived they confiscated Harmon's gun and also seized a backpack they say contained a jar with suspected marijuana inside, two grinders with marijuana residue and rolling papers in plain view in the truck cab.

Harmon, who is Black, told troopers that he did grab the handgun to protect himself "but never pointed it at the victim," according to court documents. Harmon also claimed the man "was being racist towards him" during the confrontation, troopers said.

Another witness at the station confirmed the man's story at the scene, Mylant said in court documents.

Harmon was charged with attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, harassment and illegal possession of a controlled substance and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harmon was released on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing April 21.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .