Ohio truck driver found dead in cab on I-70 in Preble County

Jen Balduf, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Dec. 12—An Ohio truck driver was found dead last week inside his cab on Interstate 70 in Preble County.

The deceased truck driver was identified Tuesday as 63-year-old Jeffrey D. Williams of Ashland by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers from the patrol's Dayton Post were called at around 8:15 a.m. Friday by a commercial freight company to check on one of their drivers.

Williams was found inside the cab of the truck, which was parked on the shoulder of I-70 near state Route 503 near Lewisburg, the patrol said.

No further information was immediately available on the driver's cause of death, and the incident remains under investigation.

