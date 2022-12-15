Ohio truck driver pleads guilty to causing fatal crash on Interstate 70

Dec. 15—Sheila Walton dabbed tears from her eyes as she told a Westmoreland County judge that the Ohio truck driver who initiated a fatal rear-end collision two years ago on Interstate 70 in South Huntingdon changed her family forever.

Walton's 27-year-old son, Dillon Walton of New Stanton, was killed as he sat in stopped traffic while attempting to drive home from a co-worker's funeral Oct. 21, 2020.

"We know this was not intentional ... he is gone forever," Walton said during a guilty plea hearing Wednesday for the man accused of causing the fatal crash that seriously injured two others. "Your guilty plea is greatly appreciated by our family."

Charles C. Walker, 59, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and six summary traffic violations.

Prosecutors said Walker was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 when his truck plowed into the rear of Walton's vehicle as it sat in traffic waiting for the road to clear from an earlier crash on the roadway. According to court records, Walker's truck hit another vehicle first, then slammed into the rear of Walker's car and propelled it into the back of another tractor-trailer.

Walton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew and Melissa Krackowieki of New York suffered significant injuries, including fractured spines that required surgery, according to police reports.

In court Wednesday, Walker admitted guilt, and his lawyer, Ernest H. Sharif, told the judge his client did not intend to cause the fatal crash.

"The reason for the accident was that he fell asleep at the wheel," Sharif said.

Walker was not sentenced Wednesday, but the judge indicated he is likely to order the man serve up to a year in prison and a probation term following another hearing that will be scheduled in about two months.

Walker, who, according to his lawyer, has no prior criminal record, will remain free on a recognizance bond pending his formal sentencing.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .