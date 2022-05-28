Ohio Turnpike celebrates customers, promotes safety

Ohio Turnpike travelers stopping by the Commodore Perry Service Plaza on Friday had the chance to purchase $1 hot dogs and receive complimentary food samples and prizes. The event was designed to thank turnpike customers and promote travel safety.

CLYDE — The Ohio Turnpike and the Ohio Highway Patrol partnered to share their gratitude and promote safety during a Customer Appreciation Event at Commodore Perry Service Plaza in Clyde on Friday. The event included giveaways and meet-and-greet opportunities with Ohio Turnpike staff and state troopers.

The event highlighted the importance of safety at the start of Ohio’s busy summer travel season.

“There is a lot of traffic on the road,” said Ferzan Ahmed, Ohio Turnpike executive director. “We want people to have a good experience and also be safe. We want people to understand that, while you’re enjoying yourself on the road, don’t forget you’re on a busy highway going high speeds. Safety should still be at the forefront.”

The message of safe driving was paired with fun at the event as turnpike travelers purchased $1 hotdogs and enjoyed freebies like complimentary Kona Ice. Travelers could spin an electronic prize wheel for the chance to win fun gifts.

'We make good connections'

“We make good connections with our customers here,” Ahmed said.

Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Smith talks with travelers at the Customer Appreciation Event at Commodore Perry Service Plaza on Friday.

Turnpike plaza vendors such as Auntie Anne’s and Starbucks gave away free samples.

“It is an opportunity for our vendors to meet our customers,” said Charles Cyrill, Public Information Officer for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

Matthew Morales, who was traveling with his family from their home in Chicago, said Starbucks was his favorite freebie at the event.

“I got the iced tea,” he said. “I got a balloon, a PopSocket, and a sticker.”

Information on career opportunities

The event also served as a means to inform the public about career opportunities with the Ohio Turnpike, which includes positions in the fields of engineering, comptroller, IT and highway maintenance.

“Jobs on the highway are very rewarding. We have special programs for minorities and females interested in highway maintenance careers. They can be very fulfilling for someone who likes to work outside,” Ahmed said. “We are a very large organization. It’s not unusual to find people here 30 years and still going strong.”

Like the turnpike staff, highway patrol troopers were also promoting job opportunities within their field.

“We are currently hiring for three opportunities: trooper, dispatch and cadet internship,” said Trooper Joshua Smith. “You can make your career what you want it to be. We have specialty positions, and you can focus on what you want, like traffic enforcement, stolen vehicles, or drugs.”

Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Smith and Trooper Cindy Wilt talk with Ohio Turnpike Director of Marketing and Communications Adam Greenslade inside the service plaza. Greenslade also serves as the mayor of Green Springs.

Smith said careers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are often overlooked, and he would be happy to discuss opportunities with those interested in learning more.

“I will meet with them locally and answer their questions, and there are potential ride-along opportunities,” Smith said.

Troopers discussed safe driving

The troopers were also talking to travelers about safety at the event, particularly about distracted driving, impaired driving, and proper seatbelt use.

Trooper Cindy Wilt said it is not uncommon to see children traveling without a car seat or in improperly installed car seats. Seatbelts and car seats give travelers their best chance at survival.

“At the end of the day, injuries will be increased without seatbelts,” Smith said.

More than anything, the event gave troopers the chance to connect with travelers on a personal level.

“I love these kinds of events because people can see we’re real people with personalities,” Wilt said.

Sue Brickner, who lives in Michigan but is originally from Bascom, was traveling on the turnpike with Frank and Kris Dicarolo. Brickner appreciated connecting with the troopers in an unofficial setting.

“It was good to see all the state troopers off the road,” she said, laughing.

Kris was happily surprised by the Customer Appreciation Event where she enjoyed free coffee, pretzels and nutrition bars.

“It’s awesome because last time I was here was during COVID, and it was vacant. It’s good to see so many people,” she said.

