Ohio Turnpike murder suspect bond hearing set for Monday

FREMONT — The Wisconsin man suspected in an October stabbing to death of one man and seriously injuring another man at the Ohio turnpike Erie Islands Service Plaza will have a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Monday.

Thomas Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisconsin, was shot by a Sandusky County Sheriff's deputy Oct. 19 after he refused to comply with orders and charged the officer in the plaza parking lot, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

'We're going to be requesting that he be held with no bond," Sandusky County Prosecutor Beth Tischler said Friday, noting her office feels Conner is a threat to public safety.

Conner is charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges at a Nov. 3 arraignment.

Court appoints defense attorney

Tischler said Friday that Mark Mulligan had been appointed by the court as Conner's attorney.

She said Conner had met with Mulligan once, briefly, to her knowledge.

The Sandusky County prosecutor said Conner's plea could change to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Tischler said Mulligan indicated he needed more time to talk to Conner before making a decision on any plea change.

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said in October it was believed to have been a random attack, despite the fact the suspect and the surviving victim reside about 25 minutes from each other in Wisconsin.

A SCSO deputy, identified by Hilton as Evan Ely, shot Conner twice in the hip area.

When Ely arrived at the scene, he made contact with the suspect, who was openly wielding a knife, the Ohio Highway Patrol said in a news release after the incident.

Deputy used non-lethal force initially

The deputy initially used non-lethal force in an attempt to subdue Conner, but that was unsuccessful, after which he shot the suspect with his firearm, according to patrol reports.

A bystander's video released by the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday shows the suspect ignoring the deputy's commands and charging the officer before being shot.

The stabbing victim who died at the scene was identified by the Highway Patrol as David Diederich, 66, of La Porte, Indiana.

The second stabbing victim, Alan L. Austin, 53, of Delaware, Wisconsin, was taken by life flight helicopter to an area hospital.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Ohio Turnpike murder suspect bond hearing set for Monday