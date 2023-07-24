Ohio unemployment says it fixed 'security flaw' that locked down 28K accounts

Ohio officials emailed unemployment claimants Monday with information about how to unlock their accounts.

Ohio's unemployment system locked down more than 28,000 accounts and paid about $189,000 in bogus unemployment claims because of a recent "security flaw."

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says it discovered and fixed a security flaw that fraudsters attempted to exploit over the past three weeks. The state attributed the problem to a "code flaw" that linked the unemployment system and OH ID, which allows Ohioans to create one account for multiple state websites.

“Our teams are working to ensure bad actors don’t have any opportunity to take benefits out of the hands of eligible Ohioans,” Director Matt Damschroder said in a news release. The department estimated $189,184.62 was paid out in bogus claims.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services officials locked down the accounts with suspicious activity as a precaution to prevent more fraud. But that led people who were legitimately unemployed to lose access to their benefits. Many called the hotline, where they spent hours on hold.

This weekend, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services sent emails to those people with tips on how to unlock their accounts. This process involves setting up two-factor authentication and answering some questions about financial or residential history. The latter is to ensure hackers aren't the ones unlocking the accounts for their own benefit.

The security problem is evidence that Ohio's unemployment system is still susceptible to fraudsters. But state officials say the problems are less frequent because of improvements to their fraud detection technology − tips they took from the private sector.

How to unlock your unemployment account

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services recommends those with locked accounts take these steps:

Go to unemployment.ohio.gov and click the login button.

Create or authenticate an Ohio ID.

You might need to set up two-step verification or answer security questions to verify your identity.

If you can't access your account, call Ohio Department of Job and Family Services at 1-877-644-6562.

If you were a victim of fraud, you can report it at unemployment.ohio.gov by clicking “Report Identity Theft/Fraud."

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: More than 28K Ohio unemployment accounts locked due to 'security flaw'