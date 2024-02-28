Ohio University Zanesville offers program on April 8 solar eclipse

ZANESVILLE − A seminar on how to prepare for the April 8 solar eclipse will be offered at 6 p.m. March 7 in the auditorium of Elson Hall at Ohio University Zanesville. The event is in partnership with the Zanesville Astronomy Club.

Keynote speaker Irene Baron will present information. Topics will include the cause of the eclipse, what time it will occur, where to view it in Ohio and how to view it safely. Solar viewing lenses will be distributed to attendees.

Baron is an eclipse ambassador with the NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador program, the National Science Teachers Association, the Space Science Institute and the Astronomical Society of the Pacific.

For more information, visit ohio.edu/zanesville.

