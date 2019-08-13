Is Ohio Valley Banc Corp.'s (NASDAQ:OVBC) CEO Salary Justified?

Tom Wiseman has been the CEO of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) since 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Tom Wiseman's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a market cap of US$165m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$810k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$315k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$100m to US$400m, and the median CEO total compensation was US$1.2m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Tom Wiseman takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Ohio Valley Banc, below.

Is Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Growing?

Over the last three years Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 9.5% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -1.8% over the last year.

I would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the improvement in EPS is good. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 70%, over three years, would leave most Ohio Valley Banc Corp. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It looks like Ohio Valley Banc Corp. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

It's well worth noting that while Tom Wiseman is paid below what is normal at companies of similar size, the returns have been very pleasing, over the last three years. Although we could see higher growth, we'd argue the remuneration is modest, based on these observations. Shareholders may want to check for free if Ohio Valley Banc insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Ohio Valley Banc may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

