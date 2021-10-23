Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.21 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Ohio Valley Banc's shares before the 28th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.84 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Ohio Valley Banc has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of $27.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Ohio Valley Banc's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Ohio Valley Banc earnings per share are up 6.1% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Ohio Valley Banc dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Ohio Valley Banc for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Ohio Valley Banc more closely.

