Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.21

Ohio Valley Banc Corp.'s (NASDAQ:OVBC) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.21 per share on 10th of February. This means that the annual payment will be 2.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Ohio Valley Banc's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, Ohio Valley Banc's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 12.9% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Ohio Valley Banc Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Ohio Valley Banc has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Ohio Valley Banc's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Ohio Valley Banc might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

