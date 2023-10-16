Ohio and Virginia Republicans Are Lying About, Well, Everything to Get People to Vote Against Abortion



Gov. DeWine and Gov. Youngkin.

Elections next month could decide the fate of abortion access in both Ohio and Virginia—and conservative politicians and activists are working overtime to try to mislead people about what’s at stake.

In Ohio, voters will decide on a ballot measure that would protect abortion in the state constitution, while in Virginia, every seat in the statehouse is up for election and, if Republicans gain a trifecta, they will move to pass a 15-week abortion ban. (Virginia is the last state in the South not to restrict abortion at or before 12 weeks.) Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) are getting personally involved in efforts to turn out anti-abortion voters, with DeWine actually appearing in an ad and Youngkin’s PAC spending $1.4 million on ads falsely claiming that his party isn’t pushing for a ban.

“These extreme anti-abortion politicians know they are out of step with Ohio voters and can’t win unless they lie, cheat, and rig the rules,” Gabriel Mann, a spokesperson for Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, told Cleveland.com.

The anti-abortion group Students for Life told people at Ohio State University last week that voting against Issue 1—which is, again, the anti-abortion position—“would keep abortion accessible up to 21 weeks and six days.” Politico reported that the group didn’t mention the six-week ban or its status in court. State Rep. Josh Williams (R) has also touted this disinformation, by telling people that “current Ohio law” protects abortion up to 22 weeks so there’s no reason to support Issue 1. The night before the state Supreme Court held a hearing on the six-week ban, Williams posted this graphic, which ends with “don’t buy their lie.” That’s rich coming from someone ignoring the much stricter ban that could snap into place!

How many people know that under current Ohio law a woman can get an abortion up to week 22 for any reason❓

Or that she can get an abortion at any point if her life is at risk or in danger❓

Or that there are exceptions for rape or incest❓

That is the current law in Ohio!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1EaphX1lh2 — JoshWilliamsForOhio (@Williams4ohio) September 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Ohio Right to Life is acting online like a possible 6-week ban wouldn’t affect care for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies, because they claim these scenarios are different than “elective” abortions. But we know from many unfortunate horror stories that abortion bans with exceptions for the life of the mother have still resulted in women and pregnant people almost dying from hospitals withholding care. The group’s solution for ectopic pregnancy is invasive surgery to remove a fallopian tube, rather than the standard of care, which is an injection—surgery is usually only needed if the tube has ruptured.



Reading the fine print is essential. Ohio Right to Life blares that voting against the abortion ballot measure on 11/7 won’t affect care for miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies.



But look closer: They want to force people with ectopics to have surgery to remove a fallopian tube pic.twitter.com/68eYiMzkAg — Susan Rinkunas (NEW ACCT) (@SusanRinkunas) October 12, 2023

All of this rhetorical gymnastics comes after state lawmakers tried to thwart the ballot measure’s chances of passing in the first place, by attempting to raise the threshold for passage from 50% to 60%. That effort failed earlier this year, so Issue 1 only needs a simple majority to pass.

And in Virginia, Gov. Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC is spending millions on an ad that’s running on cable, streaming, and digital media. The ad claims it’s “disinformation” to say Republicans support an abortion ban because the proposed 15-week ban is actually “a reasonable 15-week limit.” Nope, sorry, that’s a ban on abortion after 15 weeks and no abortion ban is reasonable. But of course, Republicans claim the other party is lying: “We’re not going to let progressive liberal left lie to win an election,” Dave Rexrode, chairman of Spirit of Virginia, told NBC News. What’s worse, some GOP lawmakers are hiding the ball, because they want to ban abortion even earlier than 15 weeks, and Youngkin said last year that he would sign “any bill...in order to protect life.”



Youngkin is trying to paint Democrats as extreme on abortion rather than admit to the simple fact that a 15-week ban is still a ban. He’s taking a page directly from the national group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life American, which calls the proposal for a nationwide 15-week ban a “minimum standard”—a deceptive phrase that some outlets are more than happy to parrot. Should the effort work in Virginia, it could boost Youngkin’s profile as a future leader for the GOP, and become the playbook for Republican presidential candidates to sell a federal abortion ban to the public.

The moral of the story in both states is that Republicans are desperate to pass even more restrictions on abortion, and they’ll say almost anything to make that a reality. It’s up to voters to see through their misleading rhetoric.

