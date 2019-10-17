Ohio voters express angst over impeachment originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Support for impeachment may be on the rise, but the view from central Ohio is strikingly complicated and nuanced.

ABC News Live embarked on a 100-mile road trip through the political battleground state this week, talking to dozens of voters -- from downtown Columbus, to the purple suburbs of Westerville, to the Republican-dominant fields of Pataskala.

(MORE: Dayton mayor Nan Whaley talks top concerns ahead of Democratic debate )

Nearly all of those voters showed openness to the inquiry into President Trump’s conduct with Ukraine, but few expressed a sense of outrage or urgency. In a word, the Ohio voters ABC News spoke with are cautious about impeachment.

PHOTO: As support for impeachment grows, ABC News spoke with voters across central Ohio about their views of President Trump and House Democrats' investigation. (ABC News) More

“The facts and the truth. I want to see where it goes,” Columbus retiree and registered Democrat Judy Miller said. “I would just say continue the investigations.”

As clear a case as House Democrats might think they have, we found healthy skepticism of the politics surrounding the process; doubts about the ability of news media to fairly present the facts; and concern about the potential impact a successful impeachment vote might have.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily a good idea or not. I don’t know if it would just cause more chaos,” said a thoughtful 17-year-old high school senior from Pataskala, who will cast a vote for the first time in 2020, and asked not to be named. “I personally don’t think [President Trump] is the best, but I don’t know right now if there would be anybody too much better.”

(MORE: Rapidly diversifying Texas raises Democrats’ hopes of turning the state blue)

Many voters who spoke with ABC News seemed genuinely torn: believing it important to enforce norms and uphold principles, but also not seeing a direct stake in the president’s alleged misconduct.

PHOTO: As support for impeachment grows, ABC News spoke with voters across central Ohio about their views of President Trump and House Democrats' investigation. (ABC News) More

“I think impeachment is important in one sense of the word, because I think it’s important how our president acts and how he conducts himself. But I also realize that there’s a lot of ways in which information is getting filtered in a bunch of different ways,” said Michael Cole, a middle-aged manager for a truck management solutions company in Columbus.

“I don’t really have time for it. So it’s like white noise in the background,” he said of the daily deluge of scandalous headlines coming out of Washington. “I don’t know who to trust anymore. That’s really the bottom line.”

Colin Gardner, an IT specialist and independent voter from Pataskala, chatted as he picked out pumpkins with his wife at Lynd Fruit Farm.

“I feel like regardless of the result of the impeachment, if we don’t have an impeachment inquiry we may have a constitutional crisis,” Gardner said.

“I’m gonna have a kid in the next month and I want him to grow up in the kind of place where leaders are held accountable for their actions,” he added, motioning to his wife who is 8 months pregnant with their first child.

(MORE: Michigan swing voters weigh Trump's rhetoric against economy)

PHOTO: As support for impeachment grows, ABC News spoke with voters across central Ohio about their views of President Trump and House Democrats' investigation. (ABC News) More

We also observed near-universal Trump scandal fatigue.

“There is interest,” said Westerville Mayor Craig Treneff of his constituents’ familiarity with the impeachment push, “but when I talk to people going door to door, they’re mostly focused on local matters that affect them more directly than the national politics.”