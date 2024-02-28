Ohio weather: What help is available from FEMA for victims of severe storms and tornadoes?

Feb 28, 2024; Pataskala, Ohio, USA; Dave Coleman assesses the damage to his garage after a potential tornado touched down in the early morning. Winds ripped off the roof to his workshop that was large enough to store a semil.

As the victims of Wednesday's possible tornadoes in Ohio begin to clean up the damage, they may wonder what help is available to them.

In Michigan, residents recovering from severe storms and tornadoes that tore through the region last summer are applying for home repair grants and rent aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). But that aid was unlocked when President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for nine counties in Michigan in early February.

In the short term, FEMA has a few resources that might help.

Emergency shelter

Locate options by ZIP code at the American Red Cross, or Salvation Army, or by texting SHELTER and your ZIP code (for example, “SHELTER 01234”) to 4FEMA (43362).

Food and groceries

If you need groceries, your local food bank might be able to help. Find nearby ones through the Ohio Association of Food Banks.

Other immediate needs

Check with your local emergency management officials, voluntary agencies or be calling your local 2-1-1. The FEMA Helpline (800-621-3362) may be able to provide additional referrals.

What kind of aid is available if a disaster is declared?

Federal assistance may include temporary housing and home repair grants and low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), according to FEMA.

Renters dealing with uninsured or under-insured losses from the storms can also apply for relief to help replace furniture and primary vehicles. The assistance may also help cover out-of-pocket medical and dental expenses, child care, or moving and storage costs.

