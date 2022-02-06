Ohio Wendy's employee assaulted by 2 female suspects, police say

Cincinnati police are looking to identify two women wanted for felony charges after assaulting a Wendy's employee.



The violent beating caught on surveillance camera reportedly happened around 7:18 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, according to WXIX.

SMASH-AND-GRAB THIEVES STRIKE MULTIPLE DC-AREA EYEGLASS STORES IN BROAD DAYLIGHT



Police say their investigation revealed the two women were "upset by the way the Wendy's employee handed them their food."



Captions added to the video by police detail how the women entered the restaurant and waited at the counter for some time. They have a brief exchange with the female employee before going behind the counter and back to the drive-thru and kitchen area. The female employee can be seen being hit in the face with a spray bottle before the assault begins.

SEATTLE CRIME GETTING TO BE ‘COMPLETELY UNTENABLE’ FOR SMALL BUSINESSES: JASON RANTZ



Police say the victim suffered a fractured leg and torn ligament as a result of the beating. The assault did not stop in the kitchen. The victim and suspects carried it into the lobby before the shared video ends.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the women seen in the surveillance video. They ask anyone with information to call 513-263-8300 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.