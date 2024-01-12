Ohio woman accused of faking child’s cancer to collect donations

An Ohio woman is facing charges for allegedly pretending her daughter had cancer to collect donations.

Pamela Reed, 41, has been charged with a felony count of Theft by Deception.

Investigators said she collected thousands of dollars from people and organizations who thought they were donating to fund her daughter’s leukemia treatment.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media that they and the children’s services both received information about a potential theft by deception on Jan. 4.

Court records show that the girl’s elementary school figured out what was happening after Reed her daughter was blind in her right eye.

Investigators contacted a medical provider, and they confirmed that the child did not have cancer.

A judge set Reed’s bond at $50,000 and is currently in the Noble County Jail.