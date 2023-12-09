Ohio woman accused of shooting infant grandchild in the head

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio grandmother has been arrested after the area sheriff’s office said she shot her six-month-old grandchild.

Deputies took Mia Desiree Harris, 43, into custody on Saturday. They first went around 1:50 a.m. to the 6800 block of Dutch View Court in Liberty Township on a report of an infant being shot, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. Deputies found the six-month-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and then transported the infant to University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital in critical condition.

Mia Desiree Harris, 43. (Courtesy Photo/Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Witnesses identified Harris, the grandmother of the child, as the shooter, Jones said. She fled the scene before the deputies arrived, but they located and arrested her a short time later. During the incident, Jones said Harris shot at several family members before intentionally shooting the child.

The grandmother has been charged with three counts of felonious assault. Jones said the infant remains in critical condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.