Ohio woman accused of using stolen identity of deceased baby for nearly 20 years

An Ohio woman was arrested in Utah on federal charges related to stealing the identity of a baby who died as an infant, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says 49-year-old Ava Misseldine is accused of using the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, admission into The Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans, WBNS reported.

According to court documents, Misseldine stole the identity of a baby who died in 1979 and is buried in a Columbus cemetery.

In 2003, Missledine allegedly applied for an Ohio ID and later a Social Security card and driver’s license using the stolen identity.

She then posed as the stolen identity to obtain the student pilot certificate and U.S. passport, WBNS reported.

Missledine allegedly submitted paperwork claiming she needed the passport to travel internationally in her occupation as a flight attendant for JetSelect where she was employed under the false identity.

Authorities say Misseldine continued to obtain identity documents in both her real and fake names over the next 13 years. An investigation was launched in 2021 when she tried to renew the fraudulent passport, according to WBNS.

According to court documents, Misseldine allegedly obtained approximately $1.5 million in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020 using her real and fake identities.

Her loan applications list her businesses as various bakeries and catering companies, including her former bakeries Sugar Inc. Cupcakes & Tea Salon in Dublin and Koko Tea Salon & Bakery in New Albany and at Easton, WBNS reported.

Authorities say she submitted forged documents to support her loan applications.

Misseldine used the pandemic relief loan money to purchase a home for $647,500 adjacent to Zion National Park in Utah and a home for $327,500 in Michigan, according to WBNS.

In August and September 2021, Misseldine allegedly obtained driver’s licenses in both names after relocating to Utah.

Misseldine was charged with passport fraud, Social Security number fraud, aggravated identity theft and fraud in connection with an emergency, WBNS reported.

She will be transported to Ohio to face her charges in federal court, according to WBNS. Misseldine faces a mandatory minimum of two years and up to 30 years in prison if she is convicted.































