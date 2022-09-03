Ohio woman arraigned on alleged drug charges

Sep. 3—A Youngstown, Ohio, woman who allegedly stuffed more than 60 grams of assorted illegal drugs down her pants before being stopped by police was arraigned early Thursday on 17 charges stemming from a June 2021 incident in Vernon Township.

Ladonna Marie Taylor, 36, appeared before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino at approximately 3:20 a.m. She remains free on $100,000 bond.

State police at Erie filed charges against Taylor on July 13 for actions she allegedly took before and after a June 23, 2021, traffic stop.

Police stopped Taylor near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Mercer Pike after observing her switch seats with a man in the vehicle while the two were waiting in the drive-thru of Dunkin' on Conneaut Lake Road.

The man who was originally driving the 2019 Dodge Charger stopped by police was Daniel Saulnier, 43, of New Castle. Saulnier was arraigned July 20 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver and faces four felony and seven misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Taylor, police state that the vehicle was stopped because Saulnier had a suspended license at the time he was observed driving. In addition, the vehicle had improper sunscreening, according to police.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of $3,600 in cash, electronic benefits cards belonging to two other people, a suspected fentanyl pill and THC vape cartridge, a ledger police said documented various drug transactions, a digital scale, a glass pipe and a box of sandwich baggies, according to the affidavit. A subsequent search of Taylor led to the discovery of 32 grams of cocaine base, nearly 21 grams of fentanyl and 10.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Taylor told police she hid the drugs in her pants before the traffic stop, according to the affidavit.

A January search of Taylor's three cellphones showed the phones had been used to facilitate drug sales in the Crawford County area, according to police.

Story continues

The charges against Taylor consist of three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence and four summary traffic counts.

Tribune attempts to seek comment from police and prosecutors on the delay between the June 2021 incident and Taylor's Thursday arraignment were unsuccessful.

A preliminary hearing in the case against Taylor was scheduled before Zilhaver on Sept. 12. Saulnier, who is free on $25,000 unsecured bond, faces a preliminary hearing before Pendolino on Oct. 25.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .