Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase.



What happened: The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Chic Plus Beauty Supply on Lorain Road around 5 p.m. on Friday. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter.



“May I please have my items please, I will leave and get out of your hair. You will never see me in your store again,” the woman says of her purchase, which reportedly cost $11.85. “All I’m trying to do is get my items, that’s it. I’m not being belligerent.”

In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money. “The card was denied, therefore, obviously, you can’t take the product out of the store and that seemed to set her off,” the owners’ son, David Jo, told WJW.

The situation quickly turned violent. The woman leaped behind the counter, attacked Jo’s parents and destroyed some displays. “I just saw my mom today since it happened and she’s all bruised up, her hair’s been pulled out, she has bruises all over her body … My dad’s mouth was all bloodied up,” Jo told WJW.







Suspect wanted: Cleveland police are now looking for the woman. She is facing felonious assault and vandalism charges, but police are also investigating a possible hate crime.



The store owners, both in their 60s, immigrated from South Korea some 25 years ago. They have operated the business for five years.

Jo believes the woman had the confidence to overpower his parents. “Just because they’re so weak and helpless, she decided it would be okay to attack them, which is unbelievable to me, and just over an $11 purchase,” he told WEWS.

Jo’s parents reportedly returned on Monday to clean up the store and run business as usual. But he does not feel comfortable about this, telling WEWS, “I need to find this person and make sure she is held accountable for the damage she has caused.”



Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland police. The division can be reached at 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies.



Featured Image Screenshots via David Jo (left) and News 5 Cleveland (right)

