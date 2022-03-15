Ohio woman charged, accused of sending racist death threats to Michigan lawmakers

An Ohio woman faces two felony charges after allegedly sending deaths threats brimming with racism to two Michigan Democratic lawmakers, according to the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Sandra Bachman, 58, of Batavia, Ohio, is accused of leaving threatening voicemails for Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, in May 2021 and Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, in June 2021.

Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, has received a slew of death threats after she pushed back on GOP efforts to undermine the 2020 election results.

She's charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, one count of ethnic intimidation and two other counts related to making a threat using a phone. If convicted, she could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison, according to Nessel's office.

These are the latest threats against Johnson and other Michigan elected officials. Johnson receive a slew of threats after she pushed back against ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others during a legislative hearing after the 2020 election.

More: Detroit lawmaker receives new death threat in vile, racist voicemail: 'You will die'

More: Holland man faces terrorism charge for alleged death threats against Biden, Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and many other Michigan lawmakers have also received multiple threats.

"This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated," Nessel said in a statement.

"Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case."

Nessel's office released some of the language reportedly included in the messages. The voicemail left with Anthony included "you won't see the bullet coming" and suggested someone was coming to Michigan soon.

The voicemail left for Johnson included multiple racist slurs and ominous language predicting her death.

"We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you.... You're going to die and I'm happy about it," the voicemail allegedly stated.

Story continues

Johnson was repeatedly threatened in 2020 and 2021 after criticizing Giuliani and efforts to overturn the election in Michigan. She was later briefly punished by House Republican leadership for making a comment on one Facebook video that was perceived by some to be a threat.

Bachman is set to appear at 8:15 on March 31 in Lansing's 54A District court for her arraignment.

Contact Dave Boucher at dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ohio woman accused of sending racist death threats to Mich. lawmakers