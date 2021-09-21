Ohio woman charged in inmate escape

Sep. 21—An Ohio woman is in custody after allegedly helping an East Mississippi Correctional facility inmate escape.

Yvette Mendoza, 51 of Akron, Ohio was arrested and charged with helping Garnett Hughes escape, according to a media release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

According to a media release, Hughes escaped while attending his mother's funeral in Belzoni on Sept. 10. Hughes and Mendoza were captured on Sept. 14 in Ohio and were brought back to Mississippi.

Hughes, 33, is serving life sentences for kidnapping and sexual battery.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Mendoza was charged with escaping-concealing/harboring and escaping-aiding and abetting. She is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond.