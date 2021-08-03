Ohio woman jailed for attacking elderly Asian store owners, bond set at $75,000

A woman wanted for attacking the elderly Asian owners of a beauty store in Cleveland has been arrested and charged with a felony.



The allegation: Ebony Afzal, 25, is accused of beating the couple running Chic Beauty Supply on Lorain Road on July 23. The incident was caught on surveillance camera and is said to have sprung from a purchasing dispute.







Afzal reportedly tried to pay for several items amounting to $11.85 using a prepaid debit card. However, her card was declined upon checkout, with the store owners explaining that her account didn't have any money.

Afzal's failure to buy her items seemed to set her off, the owners' son David Jo said. In the video, the 25-year-old can be seen attacking Jo's parents and destroying some items on display.

The owners, who are now in their 60s, immigrated from South Korea some 25 years ago and have been running the store for five years. Both sustained injuries from the incident and Jo's mother was even left unconscious.







The latest: Afzal reportedly turned herself in to the local police. On Friday, she made her first court appearance and was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to WEWS.



Afzal waived her right to a preliminary hearing. The case was bound over to a grand jury of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, WJW noted.

The 25-year-old’s bond was set to $75,000. The amount was reportedly determined upon the judge's consideration of a prior assault charge.

Afzal is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail. She is ordered to have no contact with the victims if her bond is posted.



