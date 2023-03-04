Ohio woman kills 3 family members before turning gun on herself, police say

Kareem Elgazzar
Mirna Alsharif
·1 min read

An Ohio woman killed three members of her family last month before turning the gun on herself while deputies "were attempting to serve civil paperwork,” police said.

The Clermont County Sheriff's office believes Theresa Cain, 46, killed Ethan Cain, 13; Steven Cain, 50; and William Felton, 74. Police did not clarify what the relationship between Cain and the victims was.

Samantha Cain, 20, who police identified as Cain's daughter, was also critically injured in the shooting, police said.

Deputies were responding to the Clermont County home on Feb. 27 at 9:41 a.m. to attempt the "civil service," police said in a statement.

Police would not clarify what the civil service was.

"While approaching the residence, multiple gunshots were heard from inside of the residence," the statement from the Clermont County Sheriff's office read. "Repeated attempts to contact the occupants were unsuccessful and the Sheriff's Special Response Team responded to make entry."

Authorities found five gunshot victims inside the home, four of whom were dead and one alive. The living victim, later identified as Cain's daughter Samantha, was taken to an area hospital where she is "in critical but stable condition," police said.

Basing their assumption on preliminary autopsy reports, officers believe that Cain killed her three family members and injured her daughter before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound all while deputies were on the scene attempting the civil service.

Cain's motive for the shooting remains unclear.

"Samantha's progression could provide vital information into this horrific incident which could assist detectives with answers as to motive, which remains under investigation," the sheriff's office said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

