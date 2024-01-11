Ohio woman who miscarried in her toilet cleared of charges

An Ohio grand jury has spared a woman from a charge of abuse of a corpse charges after the prosecution attempted to build a criminal case against her for miscarrying a non-viable pregnancy in her home.

Brittany Watts faced a fifth-degree abuse of a corpse after officers with the Warren Police Department found the remains of a fetus stuck in a toilet at her home on 22 September. Ms Watts, 34, had miscarried after visiting the emergency room twice without being able to get treatment.

Despite testimony from a forensic pathologist who said that an autopsy determined there were no injuries to the fetus and that it had died before passing through the birth canal, a judge ordered in November that the case should go before a grand jury.

On Thursday, a Trumbull County grand jury declined to pursue charges against Ms Watts.

The criminal case against Ms Watts sparked uproar from women’s rights groups, with Ms Watt’s attorney Traci Timko saying in a court hearing last year that her client’s miscarriage was the result of delayed medical attention as her physicians struggled to figure out how to treat her unviable pregnancy in post-Roe v Wade Ohio.

Ms Watts visited the hospital twice before the miscarriage. Ms Timko said that her client left the hospital after providers took several hours to give her proper treatment. A physician had advised Ms Watts that she should have her labour induced, a procedure that amounted to an abortion and would cause her to deliver the fetus but also put her at “significant risk” of death, according to those records obtained by the Associated Press.

At the time of her last visit, Ms Watts had already missed Ohio’s then-21-weeks, six days of pregnancy window to access a legal abortion.

“It was the fear of, is this going to constitute an abortion and are we able to do that,” Ms Timko told the court last month, per WKBN27.

Local organizations have arranged a rally in support of Ms Watts at 4pm on Thursday in Warren.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.