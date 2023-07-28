Ohio woman who was missing, endangered charged for allegedly stealing car in Butler County

Charges have been filed against Sarah Hopkins, who allegedly stole a vehicle in Butler County while she was reported missing and endangered in Ohio.

State police in Butler were searching for the 20-year-old on July 24 in the area of Ridgeview Road and Moorehead Road in Winfield Township after a vehicle was stolen from a nearby garage. Hopkins was believed to be driving the vehicle.

She was later found in Ohio in a stolen vehicle.

Pennsylvania state police have charged her with two counts each of burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

17-year-old dead after stabbing in Schenley Park Sinéad O’Connor death: Police release statement Mother of 17-year-old who died after stabbing in Schenley Park shares her tragic experience VIDEO: Residents of local apartment building damaged in fire still looking for permanent housing, answers DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts