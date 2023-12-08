Ohio woman who threw Chipotle burrito bowl at employee sentenced to work in fast food 2 months

An Ohio woman who threw her freshly made Chipotle burrito bowl in the face of the employee who made it for her is about to learn a lesson in customer service.

Rosemary Hayne, 39, was originally sentenced to 180 days in jail at a Nov. 28 hearing that occurred after the video of her hurling her food at the employee went viral.

Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy P. Gilligan then suspended 90 of those days and gave Hayne an interesting option for the remainder of the 90-day sentence.

She could spend 60 fewer days in jail if she spent those two months working at a fast-food restaurant for 20 hours a week, he said.

“You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it and this is how you respond?” Gilligan said during sentencing, Cleveland station WJW reported. “This is not 'Real Housewives of Parma.' This behavior is not acceptable.”

Hayne agreed to the deal, prompting Gilligan to delay her jail time until March 12, 2024, so Hayne has enough time to secure a job and complete the agreed-upon hours.

"Do you want to walk in her shoes for two months and learn how people should treat people or do you want to do your jail time?" Gilligan asked Hayne, according to video from court reported by WJW.

"I'd like to walk in her shoes," Hayne responded.

After apologizing to the employee, 17-year-old Emily Russell, in court, Hayne told the judge she acted that way because she didn't like the look of her burrito bowl.

“If I showed you how my food looked and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, it’s disgusting looking,” Hayne said, according to WJW.

“I bet you won’t be happy with the food you are going to get in the jail,” the judge shot back, WJW reported.

The video of incident, captured by cellphone at the Chipotle in the Cleveland suburb of Parma, shows Hayne appearing to yell at Russell, who appeared to give Hayne her burrito bowl at the register.

Hayne then threw the hot food right back at Russell, who appears shocked, before storming out of the store.

A bystander appears to try to stop Hayne from exiting the store, with the pair erupting into a screaming match by the restaurant's front door.

Russell told NBC News affiliate in Cleveland, WKYC, that she thinks Gilligan's decision is fair and she wants Hayne to experience what working in fast food is really like.

Russell ended up quitting her job at Chipotle because she was traumatized by the event, she told WJW, adding that she supported the judge's sentence.

"She's going to get what she deserves," Russell told WJW. "She's going to learn how to work in fast food and hopefully it will be good."

Gilligan told WJW he wanted to teach Hayne a lesson in her sentencing.

"So I thought, why should the city taxpayers pay for her and feed her for 90 days in jail if I can teach her a sense of empathy," he said.

Hayne was also ordered to serve two months of probation and refrain from having contact with the victim.

