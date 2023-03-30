Ohio women found after vanishing from New Mexico resort vacation

New Mexico authorities have found two friends from Brookville, Ohio, who briefly disappeared from their resort vacation.

"Wonderful News!! Our missing ladies - Robyn Bodine and Tracie Shoe have been located safely in NM! Press Release to follow!" the Brookville Police Department said in a Thursday afternoon update.

Robyn Bodine, 46, and Tracie Shoe, 52, were vacationing in a town called Truth or Consequences in southwestern New Mexico – formerly known as Hot Springs, New Mexico, before a radio show contest prompted the name change in 1950.

Bodine and Shoe's families were unable to get in touch with the two women when they missed their flight from the Phoenix/Mesa Airport Tuesday after checking out of a resort.

The pair were vacationing at Riverbed Hot Springs in Truth or Consequences – a resort that boasts it is "the one and only hot springs resort on the banks of the Rio Grande."

The resort has a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor and a 4.6-star rating on Google. Rooms are currently priced between about $250 and $330 per night, according to the resort website.

"Police everywhere have been contacted, airports, records searched," the Truth or Consequences Police Department said in a Wednesday Facebook post, relaying a message from the women's families. "Nothing is giving us any help. We have exhausted all efforts and I'm just hoping to post this and maybe it reaches somewhere beneficial."