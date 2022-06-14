Ohioans no longer need license to carry concealed handgun

Jun. 14—Senate Bill 215 has taken effect this week, allowing "qualifying adults" in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without the need for a concealed handgun license.

The bill was passed by the Ohio General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine in March.

Ohio is the 23rd state in the nation to allow citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

Regardless of the recent change to the law, Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno asserted that safety protocols remain key.

"This is not carte blanche, not in the least," he said. "It's a responsibility issue, foremost, and the public can't believe you can now go get a gun and do whatever. Our deputies are trained in a way that anticipates someone having a gun and they will continue to perform their duties procedurally."

According to a news release, qualifying adults are:

—21 years of age or older

—Lawfully in the United States

—Not a fugitive from justice

—Not subject to a protection order

—Have not been committed to a mental institution or adjudicated mentally ill

—Have not been dishonorably discharged from the military

—Do not have a conviction or adjudicated delinquency for any felony, any drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years

—Or, are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law

—Have not been convicted of resisting arrest in the past 10 years

Additionally, Ohio law (section 2923.123) still makes it a felony crime to bring in or have a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a courthouse or into another building in which a courtroom is located, except for law enforcement officers in their official duties.

"I encourage anyone carrying a gun to get into an established routine in storing and transporting so we have no accidental discharges — where that round goes causes damage and/or injury, and it's a liability," Leonbruno added. "You can't take back the bullet."