Ohioans can officially grow cannabis at home. Here's what you need to know | Home With Tess

Have you heard the good news?

Us gardeners have a new plant to add to our lineup — one with therapeutic and medicinal properties, a variety of consumption options and an unmistakable scent.

That's right: Marijuana cultivation is officially permitted in homes across Ohio after voters decided in November to legalize recreational marijuana.

While I've never grown it myself, I spent three years writing about the industry and talking to growers regularly about their businesses.

So, naturally, I turned to an expert grower to help steer newbies in the right direction. Christine DeJesus, the director of cultivation at Akron-based cultivation facility Galenas, recently chatted with me about what beginners should know before growing their own weed.

What does the ballot language say?

Currently, residents 21 and older can individually have six cannabis plants, and residences with two or more adults can have up to 12. The plants have to be grown in a “secured closet, room, greenhouse, or other enclosed area” that no one under 21 can access and is not visible from a public space. Residents can also gift (not sell) up to six plants to someone else.

Landlords have the power to deny someone the ability to grow in a rental space.

But lawmakers are trying to amend the law, and it could affect home growers.

The Senate passed legislation earlier this month, with Gov. Mike DeWine's support, that would make several changes to the law, including decreasing the number of plants Ohioans could grow to six per household. Prior to that, the Senate had proposed eliminating home growing altogether.

The House came up with an opposing proposal that eliminates a provision allowing adults to gift plants to one another; otherwise, the House’s proposal preserves the original home grow language.

Is cannabis hard to grow?

It depends.

If the state keeps the current language as law and allows outdoor and greenhouse cultivation, DeJesus said it’s “fairly beginner friendly.”

“The only challenge is keeping animals away from it – or people,” DeJesus said. “But the sun and the temperature do most of the work for you, and it’s just lower cost and simpler.”

With indoor cultivation, on the other hand, growers need to manually control light, humidity, air flow and temperature.

Cannabis, just like any other plant, needs a lot of light to flower. But it also needs a certain amount of time in darkness to trigger the flowering. Indoor growers will need to manipulate their lighting accordingly, based on the plant’s different growth stages, to get any flower at all.

Still, it’s possible for beginners to grow inside. LED lights are widely accessible, and grow tent kits are also available online to take the guesswork out of buying individual gear.

“If you can grow vegetables, you should be able to grow cannabis,” DeJesus said.

How do I start growing cannabis at home?

In other states where recreational marijuana is legal, local nurseries have started selling cannabis seeds, seedlings and clones (propagated versions of an existing plant) to home growers, DeJesus said.

Until that gains traction in Ohio, those interested in growing can purchase seeds online. The DEA recently acknowledged that it classifies cannabis seeds as hemp — marijuana’s federally legal cousin — so you won’t get federal agents pounding on your door if you order seeds from other states.

Even as more options become available, DeJesus still recommends growing from seed, as they are more vigorous and often come without the disease and pest issues that established plants can get from nurseries. Seeds also give you the ability to breed your own genetics right at home.

When shopping online, look for a reputable seed bank that commercial growers use. You can also purchase a cannabis grow kit online from places like I Love Growing Marijuana ($249) and Homegrown Cannabis Co. ($115), both of which supply seeds, fertilizer and simple growing guides for beginners.

How do I pick out the right variety to grow?

When seed shopping, look for feminized seeds. These eliminate the pesky need to hunt and pick out male plants, which can cross-pollinate with the flowering females and spoil their bud production.

Also, consider where you’ll be growing. Indoor growers should opt for shorter, more compact varieties, DeJesus said. Autoflowering seeds may also be a good option, as they take the guesswork out of when to change the amount of light you give your plants to trigger flowering.

Outdoor growers, on the other hand, can grow taller varieties that produce more flower, but they should try to choose varieties that promote disease and pest resistance.

Beyond that, the world is your oyster. Do you prefer indica or sativa? Relaxing or energizing? Fruity or gassy? It helps to know what effects and experience you're looking for before committing to growing a specific variety.

How do I grow marijuana?

Cannabis generally grows in three stages after germination: seedling, vegetative and flowering. Each stage has similar but varying needs.

Those needs include what most plants like: regular watering, bright light, comfortable temperatures, a growing medium with a steady supply of the right nutrients, and ample humidity and airflow, DeJesus said.

Stages vary, but in general:

The seedling stage lasts around two weeks. Keep plants protected from damage and the soil consistently moist. If planting outside in the spring northern parts of the state, where days are still relatively short, consider supplementing light at the beginning.

The vegetative stage is when the plant grows the most. It typically lasts anywhere from two to eight weeks. Plants like lots of light and water during this period. Aim for around 18 hours of light per day.

The flowering stage is when those beautiful buds begin to take shape. This will happen naturally outside as the days get shorter, but inside, growers will need to trigger flowering themselves (unless they choose an autoflowering variety). Aim for 12 hours of darkness a day for standard varieties.

On average, cannabis takes about four to six months from the time of planting to reach full maturity, though it can take longer or shorter depending on the cultivar and where and how it's grown.

When should I harvest cannabis, and how much can I expect?

You'll know the flower is ready when the trichomes — those tiny hairs on the flower, best seen with a jeweler's loupe or other magnifier — begin to turn from milky white to an amber color. DeJesus suggested harvesting when you see 10-20% of the trichomes on your plant have turned amber.

Your yields will depend on a number of factors, including where you grow.

"You can control how much volume you want out of your plant depending on how long you grow in the vegetative cycle before the flowering stage," DeJesus said about those who choose to grow indoors.

You can expect, on average, a quarter-pound of flower per plant grown inside, while outdoor plants could produce 2 or more pounds per plant, DeJesus said.

While outdoor growers in Ohio have the potential to produce more per plant, they also will likely only get one harvest per season. Inside, growers can yield around four harvests per year, potentially getting more flower in the long run.

"It's about the size of your space, how much work you want to invest into it, and where your skill level is with raising plants, and how comfortable you feel with bigger versus smaller [plants]," DeJesus said. "Start small, and scale up if you want to after you have the routine down."

What comes after harvesting?

Once you harvest your flower, it needs to dry and cure before it's ready for consumption.

"You need to have a dry space that can maintain a certain temperature and humidity," DeJesus said. "A seven-to-10-day dry period is what most people are shooting for."

This could be as simple as hanging the plants upside down on hangers in a cool closet. DeJesus said she tries to keep her dry room at 60 degrees with 60% humidity, which may require a dehumidifier.

Commercial growers aim for 12-15% moisture in the flower, DeJesus said. Home growers can measure this with a moisture meter, which ranges in price from around $20 to $70 online.

Once you achieve optimal moisture, trim your flower up and store it in a sealed, airtight bag or jar for a couple weeks to finish the curing process. After that, you're ready to sit back and enjoy your hard work.

