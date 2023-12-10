Ohioans were crystal-clear on legalizing marijuana. Ohio Senate tried to steal vote anyway

King City Gardens opened in November 2023 in Forest Park as the largest medical marijuana facility in the state of Ohio.

Almost 2.2 million Ohio voters passed a law last month legalizing marijuana in their state — or what’s supposed to be their state. But some of the 26 Republicans in Ohio’s Senate actually considered telling those millions of Ohioans to go pound salt by crimping marijuana legalization.

Still, the underlying theme was that the people can’t be trusted to govern themselves, can they? Better that a mostly white, mostly male, and often small-town clique of Senate Republicans, think for voters, yes?

Were there ever a more brazen example of Statehouse arrogance, it’s hard to recall what was, because public opinion is crystal-clear on the subject of marijuana legalization.

Now, in fairness, had the 2.2 million Ohioans who voted for legalization instead sent plump checks to the Statehouse’s caucus campaign committees, and hired properly connected wire-pullers (lobbyists), legalization might not be such a ... challenge ... for certain legislators.

On Capitol Square, for example, if you spend $60 million to pass House Bill 6, the sweetheart deal for FirstEnergy Corp., you’re talking business. But when voters talk ... crickets.

Will the House respect the will of the people on marijuana?

Ohio House Republicans were and remain less likely than their Senate counterparts to chop and channel marijuana legalization.

Evidently, there is at least some regard for what voters think in Speaker Jason Stephens’s House. Not so in President Matt Huffman’s Senate, similarly GOP-run, which, among other things, had talked last week about outlawing home cultivation of marijuana, a keystone Issue 2 feature. That feel by the wayside.

Stealing the vote on marijuana

The funny thing is, for all the delusional talk by some Republicans about how the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the GOP, General Assembly attempts to end-run Issue 2 – marijuana legalization – arguably would represent an actual Election Day steal.

How many times does an Ohioan need to remind the General Assembly that constitutionally speaking “all political power is inherent in the people,” whose General Assembly is supposed to be their servant, not their master?

A new House Bill 6 indictment, an old problem cost you money

The federal indictment last week of former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chair Samuel Randazzo, an appointee of Gov. Mike DeWine, signaled another turn in the House Bill 6-FirstEnergy affair, the biggest public corruption scandal in 220 years of statehood.

Randazzo is presumed innocent unless a jury decides otherwise, a point that must be kept in mind. It also needs to be kept in mind that Randazzo could not have become PUCO chair without the (unanimous) approval of the state Senate in 2019, Republicans and Democrats alike.

Among the “yesses” to confirm Randazzo in 2019 as head of the PUCO: Future Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican; future Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, a Lakewood Democrat; and state Sen. Matt Dolan, a Chagrin Falls Republican who is running for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Cleveland Democrat Sherrod Brown.

In a nutshell, the “[Randazzo] indictment outlines an alleged scheme in which a public regulatory official ignored the Ohio consumers he was responsible for protecting, instead taking a bribe from an energy company” – Akron-based FirstEnergy – “seeking favors," FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers said in a statement. First Energy owns, among other electric utilities, the Cleveland Electric Illuminating, Ohio Edison, and Toledo Edison companies.

In July 2021 the U.S. attorney’s office for Southern Ohio announced that FirstEnergy “[had] been charged federally with conspiring to commit honest services wire fraud and ... agreed to pay a $230 million monetary penalty. The company signed a deferred prosecution agreement that could potentially result in dismissal of the charge.”

True, the legislature has repealed the nuclear-plant bailout that HB 6 would have provided. But still in Ohio’s lawbooks are several other parts of HB 6. One continuing part of HB 6 ended Ohio’s energy efficiency and renewable energy requirements.

Another part also continues to force Ohio electricity customers to subsidize two money losing coal-burning power plants, whose biggest owner is Columbus-based American Electric Power Co.

Without total repeal of HB 6, that law will continue to soak consumers – no matter who is charged with what.

