OhioHealth Mansfield offers women who have undergone C-section deliveries to donate placenta

Allison Reidenbach was asked if she wanted to donate her twin babies' placentas to Lifeline of Ohio about an hour before she was to have a Caesarean section for the twins she was carrying at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

The Loudonville woman, who happens to be an ICU nurse at OhioHealth Mansfield, said yes.

"I thought it was a cool process," she said. And, she wanted to donate because her husband Adam donated part of his liver to her brother Eric in 2015 and Eric is now doing well.

OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital launched the program on Sept. 1, offering the opportunity for women who have undergone a Caesarean section to participate in Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program. The program allows expectant mothers with scheduled C-section deliveries to donate the placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic membrane after their babies are born.

Adam and Allison Reidenbach of Loudonville, parents of twins Blakely and Piper, born Dec. 12 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, donated her babies' placentas to Lifeline of Ohio. Each placenta, which would normally be discarded, has the potential to create 25 grafts.

Each donated placenta, which otherwise would be discarded, has the potential to create 25 healing grafts that can be used for a wide range of procedures involving eye, oral and spine surgery, and for the treatment of burns and difficult-to-heal wounds such as foot, leg and pressure ulcers. Placentas contain specialized cells that stimulate tissue re-growth and promote healing, according to Jesslyn Cox, administrative nurse manager- labor & delivery. As of Dec. 26, Cox said Mansfield Hospital is up to 25 placenta donations, meaning 625 healing grafts have been created.

Allison Reidenbach of Loudonville on Dec. 12 delivered twin girls at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She donated her babies' placentas to Lifeline of Ohio for donation through the hospital's placenta donation program. Left to right, Peyton, 6, baby Piper with Allison, Finley, 4, dad Adam and baby Blakely at their home. The twin girls are two weeks old.

According to Lifeline of Ohio:

Any expectant mother of any age with a planned C-section can be a potential donor.

Placenta donation does not change any part of the C-section delivery.

There is no cost associated for placenta donation.

Placenta donation is not related to cord blood donation.

Each placenta can create approximately 25 healing grafts

It takes about 6 months for the processor to transform the amniotic membranes into grafts

“We were thrilled to welcome OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital as a Placenta Donation Program partner in September of 2023,” said Jennifer Smith, chief operating officer of Lifeline of Ohio. “Since their program began, more than 20 placentas have been donated. From these donations, approximately 500 healing grafts have been created that bring hope, healing and improved quality of life to many patients with medical needs.”

Smith went on to say, “With Allison’s brother being an organ recipient and the donation of her placenta, we see the ripple effects of organ, eye, tissue and placenta donation. One person can make a difference through donation, leaving a legacy.”

Parents who donate received a thank-you package.

Allison Reidenbach said other than a series of questions she was asked, the donation program was effortless.

Baby Blakely weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and Piper weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces.

The parents said they have yet to find out if the twins are identical twins or not.

The family is doing well during this busy Christmas. Her parents helped the couple with the older two girls while they tend to the twins' needs.

The couple's two older daughters (ages 4 and 6) help bottle feed the twins who they love and softly talked to during the interview.

"Being able to see all sides of it (the donation) has been interesting to be able to help people," the mother of four girls said.

"I would recommend it," Allison said. "You don't even realize they did anything (of the donation process).

