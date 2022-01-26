Ohio's biggest public corruption trial expected to take 6 weeks, attorneys agreed

Former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, has pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges in U.S. District Court.

The trial in Ohio's largest public corruption case is expected to take six weeks but it may not begin until fall, which would put it in amid the 2022 election campaigns.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black got an update Wednesday from federal prosecutors and defense attorneys who agreed that a six-week window should be blocked out.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Glatfelter estimated that the government would need three to four weeks to present its case.

"Spring? Summer? Fall? Winter?" Black asked about when the trial could start.

"I do think spring or summer would be too soon. I think realistically we are looking at the fall or maybe later fall," Glatfelter responded.

Black told the lawyers to confer and report back to him within 30 days on when they thought the trial could begin.

Federal prosecutors say former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others participated in a conspiracy that funneled $60 million from Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. through political dark money groups. The cash was used to return Householder to leadership and in turn pass and protect a $1 billion bailout bill to benefit FirstEnergy and other utilities.

Over the past 18 months, the case saw major developments:

Cespedes and Longstreth pleaded guilty.

FirstEnergy Corp. fired top executives and disclosed it paid $4.3 million to Sam Randazzo just before he became chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Federal agents searched Randazzo's condo and he resigned from the PUCO.

Clark died by suicide in Florida and his family published his memoir after his death.

FirstEnergy signed a deferred prosecution agreement and acknowledged it bribed Randazzo and Householder.

Householder and Borges have pleaded not guilty. Randazzo and former FirstEnergy executives, who are implicated in the company's deferred prosecution agreement, have not been charged and have said publicly they did nothing wrong.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Black

In a decision this week, Black denied a motion by Borges to force prosecutors to turn over Cespedes and Longstreth's statements to the defense. The judge noted that the government is already required to share exculpatory information with the defense but isn't obligated to share its entire case file.

The case has resulted in more than 1.5 million pages of records being turned over to the defense attorneys.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Ethics Commission is asking lawmakers to beef up ethics laws.

Ethics laws address bribery as well as improper interest in public contracts but violations are misdemeanors, which carry up to six months in jail and $1,000 fine.

The commission asked that violators be subject to a five-year ban on holding public contracts and be subject to fines equal to the amount of the value of the bribe.

