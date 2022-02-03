Ohio's cash bail system wrongly burdens low-income people even before trial is held

Ohio’s cash bail system is broken. As someone who experienced the realities of our criminal justice system from the inside, and then dedicated my life to reforming it from the outside, I have seen firsthand how our cash bail policy has created a two-tiered system of justice that treats people unequally based on their financial status while doing little to promote public safety.

In 1996, I was arrested in Akron and placed on $5,000 bail. At the time, I was a single father who had recently lost my job. I ended up spending nine days in jail — even though I hadn’t been convicted of a crime — because I couldn’t afford to pay my bail. I was put in a situation that almost caused me to lose custody of my children since no one else could consistently pick them up from school.

I was able to maintain custody of my children after I was released, but others have not been so fortunate. I have seen firsthand how a person’s inability to afford bail can spiral into missed shifts, lost jobs, late rent payments, lost homes and broken-up families — all before ever going to trial.

On any given day, there are as many as 12,000 Ohioans sitting in jail — who haven’t even been proven guilty of a crime — simply because they can’t afford bail. Unfortunately, this reality — which disproportionately impacts Black, brown, and working-class people — is a burden that the wealthy and well-connected never have to bear. As a result, an Ohioan’s ability to return to their jobs, their homes, and their families before trial depends on how much money they have, with little consideration for their ability to show up to court or remain arrest-free in the meantime. It makes not having money a crime.

More: Akron’s black leaders detail playbook for long-term reform

This is especially dangerous for Ohioans who use drugs or have recently stopped using drugs. When people sit in jail for days or weeks because they can’t post bail, withdrawal can set in, with no one there to help. Jails provide very limited access to medication-assisted treatment and people often encounter even more difficulty accessing those treatments once they’re released, leading to an acute risk of fatal overdose. Research has confirmed that overdose is the leading cause of death for people who have recently been released from prison and the third leading cause of death for people who are in jail.

Story continues

Ohio has already become a battleground for the national overdose crisis, and our broken cash bail system is only exacerbating the problem. Between April 2020 and April 2021, Ohio saw a 26% increase in overdose deaths. In order to save lives, we must make incarceration a very last resort, and let people go home while they await their day in court.

That’s what Senate Bill 182 and House Bill 315 would do. By releasing all defendants pretrial unless evidence shows that a person might flee or reoffend, and limiting how much time a judge has to schedule a hearing to 72 hours or less, SB 182 and HB 315 would be a major step in ensuring Ohioans charged with low-level offenses can still keep their lives on track while having their presumption of innocence respected — no matter the size of their wallet. No one should have to choose between paying bail or paying the bills.

Ohio has a long road out of the overdose crisis, and tackling deep-rooted problems like systemic racism, housing insecurity, and job loss is no small undertaking — but crucial bail reform legislation is right here on the first mile. SB 182 and HB 315 have broad support from both sides of the aisle, giving lawmakers the opportunity to ensure that each and every Ohioan is treated fairly, regardless of their skin color or ability to pay. The current practice of wealth-based detention is robbing us of our family, our friends, and our community. We can do better. And we must.

The Rev. Raymond Greene Jr. of Akron is executive director of the Freedom Black Led Organizing Collaborative (BLOC), which works to build Black political power by equipping the Black community with capacity-building tools through civic education, voter engagement and leadership development.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Black leader urges reforms to cash bail system in Ohio courts