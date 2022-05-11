Ohio's new head of K-12 education is Steve Dackin

Steve Dackin. He was elected vice president of the Ohio State Board of Education on Nov. 15, 2021.

Former State Board of Education member Steve Dackin is the new chief of K-12 public instruction.

The State Board of Education voted 14-4 Tuesday to choose Dackin from a group of three finalists.

Larry Hook, superintendent of Springboro Community City School District in Southwest Ohio, received four votes from the board's more conservative members. And Thomas Hosler, superintendent of Perrysburg Exempted Village Schools near Toledo, received no votes.

Stephanie Siddens held the position on an interim basis after Paolo DeMaria retired in September 2021.

He will "take us forward with positive changes for Ohio's education system," Board President Charlotte McGuire said after the vote.

Dackin, who wasn't present for the meeting, will oversee the education of Ohio's 1.7 million K-12 students, the development of academic standards and the licensing of teachers.

And education groups from all over the political spectrum acknowledged what a massive job that will be given the learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing controversies over how we teach about history and sex.

“From day one, Mr. Dackin must lean in with honesty, courage, and a commitment to do what’s right for our young people,” Honesty for Ohio Education Coalition Director Cynthia Peeples said. “He must ensure that facts, hard truths, and diverse perspectives and experiences are infused into instruction in our public schools."

And Ohio Education President Scott DiMauro said in a statement "it is imperative that Ohio’s educators continue to have a seat at the table and a voice in the decisions that impact their ability to serve their students every day."

Who is Dackin?

Dackin served as the superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools from 2007-2014.

While he was there, the district began allowing students from neighboring districts to open enroll. A detail he touted as part of his school choice credentials during the interview process.

The Fordham Institute's vice president of Ohio policy noted Dackin's support of open enrollment in his statement following the appointment.

Chad Aldis described Dackin as "a proven leader" who has "recognized the importance of empowering parents with high-quality education options."

After Reynoldsburg, Dackin became the superintendent of school and community partnerships for Columbus State University where he worked until December 2021.

He graduated from both the University of Dayton and Ohio Northern University, and he was a previous finalist for the state superintendent job in 2011.

A fair process?

Dackin's appointment wasn't without controversy.

The former school board vice president led the search for his new position up until a few days before the application window closed. He even resigned from Columbus State to focus on the candidate search.

He then resigned from the state board on Friday, Feb 25, The following Monday, one day before the application deadline, Dackin applied for the superintendent job.

"I've gotten to know Dackin over the last couple of years. He is a man of integrity, and I believe he will do well...," Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware, said. "He resigned when he realized he wanted to go for the appointment, which was prior to the selection process."

Where he stands

Republican Govs. John Kasich and Mike DeWine appointed Dackin to the state school board, which has 11 elected members and eight appointees.

Dackin became its vice president last fall after two other DeWine appointees resigned over an anti-racist resolution.

The board passed Resolution 20 in the summer of 2020, a few weeks after George Floyd's murder. But the language quickly drew ire from parents and conservative lawmakers who demanded it be repealed and replaced.

Dackin voted to repeal the anti-racism resolution and remained on the board. Laura Kohler and Eric Poklar did not.

Anna Staver is a reporter with the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau. It serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio picks Steven Dackin as its new chief of K-12 education