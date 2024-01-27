Ohio's March primary: 5 things you need to know

Cars drive past the official ballot drop box in the Portage County Board of Elections parking lot in Ravenna.

With Ohio's primary election happening early this year − there's a presidential election, don't you know? − voters should note that both registration and early voting will have early dates in 2024.

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio's March 19 primary election is Feb. 20. Early, in-person voting then will start Feb. 21.

Here are five things you need to know about Ohio's primary election:

What is the voter registration deadline?

Theresa Nielsen, deputy director of the Portage County Board of Elections, said those who wish to cast a ballot in March must register by Feb. 20.

Voters, Nielsen said, also must update their voter registration if they have moved or if their name has changed. Voters who are unsure if they are registered can look it up on the Board of Elections' website.

Where can I register to vote?

The Portage County Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. Feb. 20 accepting voter registration applications.

Voter registration forms also can be found at all public high schools and libraries, bureaus of motor vehicles and the Portage County Treasurer's Office. Voters also can register on the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

What will be on the March 19 ballot?

Not much, unless you're a Republican. Remember, since it's a primary, you'll only be able to select candidates if you select a political party for the primary. Independent voters can choose an issues-only ballot.

Democrats face no opposition in any race other than presidential. Republicans, however, will decide in primaries for two Portage County Commissioners seats, as well as state representative in the 35th and 72nd districts, presidential and U.S. Senate races, and U.S. House 13th and 14th Districts.

Ravenna and Mogadore, where voters rejected new money issues in November, both will return to the ballot in March.

Ravenna is seeking the same 6.9-mill, 5-year property tax voters rejected in November for the second time. The funding is being sought for emergency requirements.

Mogadore is seeking a 5.9-mill, 5-year property tax.

Aurora School District also is seeking a 1.5-mill, 5-year, renewal levy.

Other issues before voters in March include a charter amendment regarding ward apportionment in Kent; two liquor options in Streetsboro for Barrel Lodge and Another Broken Egg Cafe; issues in Sugar Bush Knolls addressing electric aggregation, gas aggregation and recycling; a 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection in Edinburg; a 1-mill renewal levy and 2-mill renewal levy in Paris Township; a local liquor option for Paradise Country Club in Suffield; and a 0.9-mill, 5-year replacement levy in the Mantua-Shalersville Fire District.

When does early voting start?

Early, in-person voting will start on Feb. 21. Check the Board of Elections for dates and times.

Can I request an absentee ballot?

Absentee ballots can't be mailed to voters until Feb. 21, but voters can fill out request forms now, Nielsen said. The forms are available at the ballot drop box at the Portage County Administration Building, and on the Portage County Board of Elections website.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ohio's March primary: 5 things you need to know