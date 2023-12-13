Ohio's minimum wage is about to increase again. Here's what it will be in 2024

A worker stocks the shelves at a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Ohio's minimum wage is about to go up again in 2024.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the new minimum wage will be $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.25 per hour for tipped employees, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. The current 2023 minimum wage is $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees.

The increase is thanks to a constitutional amendment Ohio voters passed in 2006 which raises the minimum wage on the first of each year by the rate of inflation. In a 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023, inflation increased by 3.7%.

The Ohio minimum wage rate only applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $372,000, but if a business has gross annual receipts of $385,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2024, and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

How does Ohio's minimum wage compare nationally?

Ohio is one of 30 states (as well as Washington D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) to have a higher minimum wage on the books than the federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

D.C. has the highest minimum wage in the country, requiring $16.50 an hour for non-tipped employees, followed by Washington ($15.74) and California ($15.50).

There are 18 states, including Ohio, that adjust their minimum wages annually based on different formulas.

There are 15 states (and the North Marina Islands) which have their minimum wage equivalent to the federal minimum wage.

Five states, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee, do not have a minimum wage law, but federal wage minimums supersede state minimum wage laws when the federal minimum wage is greater than the state minimum wage.

