Ohio's minimum wage is about to increase again. Here's what it will be in 2024

Cole Behrens, Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read
A worker stocks the shelves at a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
A worker stocks the shelves at a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Ohio's minimum wage is about to go up again in 2024.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the new minimum wage will be $10.45 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.25 per hour for tipped employees, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. The current 2023 minimum wage is $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees.

The increase is thanks to a constitutional amendment Ohio voters passed in 2006 which raises the minimum wage on the first of each year by the rate of inflation. In a 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023, inflation increased by 3.7%.

The Ohio minimum wage rate only applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $372,000, but if a business has gross annual receipts of $385,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2024, and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

How does Ohio's minimum wage compare nationally?

Ohio is one of 30 states (as well as Washington D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) to have a higher minimum wage on the books than the federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

D.C. has the highest minimum wage in the country, requiring $16.50 an hour for non-tipped employees, followed by Washington ($15.74) and California ($15.50).

There are 18 states, including Ohio, that adjust their minimum wages annually based on different formulas.

There are 15 states (and the North Marina Islands) which have their minimum wage equivalent to the federal minimum wage.

Five states, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee, do not have a minimum wage law, but federal wage minimums supersede state minimum wage laws when the federal minimum wage is greater than the state minimum wage.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio's minimum wage is increasing in 2024. Here's by how much

Recommended Stories

  • The best wireless earbuds for 2024

    Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Fed expected to hold rates steady as Wall Street looks for signs of cuts in 2024

    Central bank officials may keep the possibility of rate hikes on the table because they want to prevent financial conditions from loosening as inflation continues to drop.

  • The best smartphones for 2024

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Google's GitHub Copilot competitor is now generally available and will soon use the Gemini model

    Google today announced that Duet AI for Developers, the suite of AI-powered assistance tools for code completion and generation the company announced earlier this year, is now generally available and that it will start making use of Google's more powerful Gemini model in the coming weeks. While code completion and generation tools have quickly become mainstream, with GitHub's Copilot having the lead in terms of developer mindshare, Google is taking an interesting approach here by also partnering with 25 companies that have contributed datasets for their platforms to assist developers with building and troubleshooting their applications.

  • Lancia prototype car winds up in a canal in France somehow

    Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • New York, New York: Tommy DeVito, Zach Wilson named NFL Offensive Players of the Week

    Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.

  • Stock market news today: US stocks mixed as final 2023 Fed decision looms

    Focus is on the Fed's last policy decision of 2023, with investors on alert for signs of an end to interest-rate hikes.

  • Google unveils MedLM, a family of healthcare-focused generative AI models

    Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.

  • The Game Awards’ missteps and Light No Fire | This week's gaming news

    The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • Why is sitting for too long bad for your health? Experts explain.

    How much sitting is “too much”? And how can you get yourself moving more often? Here’s what experts say.

  • The best 15 last-minute Christmas gifts for 2023

    These are the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can get this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • Range Rover Electric teased ahead of its 2024 reveal

    Several years ago, Land Rover announced plans to offer electrified versions of all its vehicle and now that process has begun.

  • European Union lawmakers agree deal to bolster gig worker rights

    The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.

  • Worldcoin adds integrations with Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram, Shopify and Mercado Libre

    Worldcoin, a crypto project co-founded by Sam Altman, said it now supports integrations for its World ID with Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram, Shopify and Mercado Libre. The company already supports integrations with Discord, Talent Protocol and Okta’s Auth0. “It’s a much easier way for developers to build integrations,” Tiago Sada, head of product for Tools for Humanity and a core contributor to Worldcoin, told TechCrunch.

  • Chevy's new electric SUV has the right stuff to get EV-weary buyers to take a look

    Midsize electric Chevy Blazer EV is an impressive effort that should appeal to current EV owners and those weary of jumping on the electric bandwagon.

  • Tesla recalls almost all cars sold in the US to fix Autopilot safety controls

    Following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will recall over two million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot system.

  • Zuper dons field service management cape for small business, enterprise customers

    Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.