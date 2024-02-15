Ohio's 'super duper fund': Cambridge Y could receive funds to help with aquatic center

One Guernsey County project is in the running to receive a piece of the $700 million pie that state lawmakers are dishing out.

"We are talking about an extraordinary amount of money," said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls. "I'm hoping that these are transformational dollars, and we look at these projects as what will have the greatest impact."

It's so much money that it's colloquially referred to as "the Super Duper Fund."

The Cambridge Area YMCA could receive as much as $1.5M from Ohio's Super Duper Fund. The money would go into an endowment fund for an aquatic center.

The Cambridge Area YMCA could potentially to be awarded $1.5 million. If chosen, any dollar amount given to the YMCA is earmarked for the aquatic endowment, to begin the construction of an aquatic center on the property.

According to YMCA Director Carmella Dixon, the facility will house new locker rooms, a six-lane pool, a recreational splash pad area and a therapy pool. Currently, the endowment fund has roughly $60,000, and according to Dixon, receiving the full $1.5 million would "...make it a little more tangible for us. Then we could start to think about starting another capital campaign to raise the rest of the funds."

Ohio is sitting on $700 million in cash thanks to a federal funding tsunami during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal money surged into the economy led to higher revenues pouring into the state coffers. The Ohio House and Ohio Senate agreed that each chamber would decide how $350 million would be spent.

The Ohio House recently voted 75-19 on in favor of House Bill 2, which includes $7 million for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, $22 million for the Hamilton County Convention Center District Development, $13.75 million for the Cincinnati Open Tennis Tournament and $12.5 million for upgrades to the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty.

But it's far from a done deal.

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, issued a terse statement that House leaders broke from the normal process of negotiating with the Senate on this big spending bill.

Huffman signaled that the Senate wouldn't be rushed.

He said he expects the two chambers to agree on a capital budget and how to spend the project money by early June.

House Bill 2 is a hybrid between bonded capital projects and cash spending, including:

$600 million for school building projects

$400 million for public works infrastructure projects

$397 million for higher education projects

$250 million for local jail construction and renovations

$350 million in local community projects

Typically, the capital budget is hashed out by March 31 and lays out how to spend about $2.5 billion, including about $150 million earmarked for local projects.

A faction of Republican House members voted against the spending bill on Wednesday. House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, refused to allow opponents to speak on the floor about their issues with the legislation.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio's $700M bonanza: Cambridge Area YMCA could receive $1.5 million