Ohio's teacher pension fund wants to boost how much districts pay into the system

The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio serves active, inactive and retired Ohio public educators. STRS Ohio is one of the largest public pension funds in the country.

The largest teacher's pension system in Ohio wants to increase how much school districts pay into the retirement system, which would cost taxpayers an additional $533 million a year.

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Director Bill Neville said his lobbying team is now talking with state lawmakers about the increase. Neville said STRS has yet to line up a legislator willing to sponsor the bill.

State law must be changed to adjust public employee pension benefits in Ohio.

Currently, employers and employees each contribute 14% of payroll into STRS. Neville said the employer contribution rate hasn't changed since 1983. The employer contribution is paid by school districts, and in turn, taxpayers.

Kathy McFarland, chief executive of the Ohio School Boards Association, said her organization would oppose any increase in the employer contribution rate.

Neville said the goal would be to bump it up by half a percentage point each year until it reaches 18%. The additional money would give STRS the flexibility to increase benefits for teachers and retirees.

The Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund tried − and failed − to convince lawmakers to boost the employer contribution rate last year.

In 2012, legislators approved a pension reform package that required public employees to work longer for fewer benefits. Starting in 2013, STRS retirees received lower cost-of-living allowances and then in 2017, the cost-of-living allowances stopped. Retirees got a one-time 3% COLA last year and a one-time 1% allowance this year but it's still not back to what many want.

The cuts were made to help shore up the pension fund.

Retirees have been angry over the cuts to the COLA, a perceived lack of transparency and the payment of bonuses to pension investment staff.

STRS is the fifth largest public teacher pension system in the U.S. and is governed by an 11-member board that is a combination of elected and appointed people. It serves 528,000 teachers and retirees.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: STRS Ohio pension wants bigger contributions from school districts