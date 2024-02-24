OHP, Blackwell Police searching for missing 38-year-old woman

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Blackwell Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Saturday for 38-year-old Amber Mae Thomas.

Endangered Missing Advisory for Amber Mae Thomas. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Thomas was last seen at her residence in Blackwell wearing a white Looney Tunes hoodie, light blue pants with Lilo and Stitch on them, and tie dye Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

