OHP: Child dies in collision near Pocasset

Dec. 19—One adult and three children from Verden were involved in a fatal crash near Pocasset on Monday.

A seven-year-old child was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where medical staff pronounced the child deceased due to injuries sustained in the collision, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

Two other children were admitted to OU Medical Center in stable and/or fair condition. The driver was transported to OU Medical Center, where she was admitted in critical condition.

OHP is investigating the cause of the single-vehicle collision, which took place around 6:18 p.m. on Dec. 18 on County Road 1290 and County Street 2780, south of Pocasset, according to OHP.

In addition to OHP, the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Chickasha EMS, the Verden Police Department and the Chickasha Fire Department responded to the scene.