OHP issues Silver Alert for man last seen in Elk City

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Elk City Police Department for 58-year-old Raymond Stahlman.

According to OHP, Stahlman is 5’9″ and 180 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday near the United Grocery Store in Elk City.

Officials say Stahlman is driving a white Honda Odyssey with OK tag HQP259.

He has a brain injury and gets confused. He has been instructed by a doctor not to drive.

If seen, call 911.

