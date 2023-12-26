OHP: Man dies in collision on H.E. Bailey Turnpike

Dec. 26—Multiple agencies responded to a fatal collision on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike on Monday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports that an SUV was parked on the shoulder at mile marker 83 in Chickasha around 11 p.m. Another car on the turnpike ran off the road and struck the back of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old Del City man, was pronounced dead at the scene by Chickasha EMS. The driver of the car, an 85-year-old Lawton woman, was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition, according to OHP.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by OHP.