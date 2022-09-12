OHP releases OVI checkpoint results

Sep. 12—SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Highway Patrol's Ashtabula Post, in conjunction with the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office and Geneva Police Department, conducted an OVI sobriety checkpoint on Saturday evening.

The checkpoint was conducted on Route 534 in Geneva Township from 10 p.m. until midnight.

Three out of 327 vehicles that entered the checkpoint were diverted for suspicion of impaired driving.

Officers made one OVI arrest, one arrest for possession of illegal drugs, and one arrest for driving under suspension.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol thanks the Geneva Township Police Department and Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office for their participation, as well as the Ohio Department of Transportation and Ashtabula County Safe Communities.