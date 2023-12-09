OHP searching for missing 12-year-old last seen in Del City

UPDATE @ 11:29 A.M.

OHP has now issued an Amber Alert for Ka’myra Henderson, and describe the neighbors she was last seen with as an unknown white female and an unknown Black female.

ORIGINAL STORY

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Alert on Saturday morning for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Del City.

Endangered Missing Alert for Ka'myra Henderson. Image courtesy OHP.

According to OHP, 12-year-old Ka’myra Henderson was last seen on December 4 at a residence on the 3400 block of SE 44th Street helping neighbors load a U-Haul truck.

Ka’myra was wearing a plain navy blue t-shirt, jean shorts and white Crocs when she was last seen.

No additional information on the U-Haul truck or a possible direction of travel is available at this time.

If you have any information or see Ka’myra, please call 911.

