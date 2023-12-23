OHP searching for missing six-year-old last seen in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 6-year-old Jordan Beaver-Rhodd on behalf of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Friday night.

According to OHP, Jordan was last seen at an address off of S. Quaker Avenue in Tulsa, and is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother and a family member.

If you have any information or have seen Jordan, call 911.

