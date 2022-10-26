OHS freshman threatens to bring gun to school

Oct. 26—Ector County ISD police were notified Monday of a threat made by a student on a bus last week.

After investigating, a female student, who is a freshman at Odessa High School, admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke, a news release said.

"As school district leaders continue to emphasize, threats of violence will not be taken as a joke and will results in serious consequences. The student was arrested today for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. Appropriate school discipline will also be applied," the release said.