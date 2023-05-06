OHS student charged with making threat

May 6—An Owensboro High School student was charged Friday afternoon with second-degree terroristic threatening after a threat was made against the school.

According to Jarred Revlett, Owensboro public information officer, a written threat was discovered in a school bathroom, which led to officers from the Owensboro Police Department being called to investigate.

The school was placed on lockdown at 2:28 p.m.

"They had written a message on a wall in a bathroom," Revlett said. "It said something along the lines that something would happen at a particular time in the day. That's what led to the lockdown, and the time was relatively close to when we found out about it."

No details were given about whether the student — a juvenile — is male or female.

Revlett said no weapons found on the student.

The student was located on campus after investigators reviewed cameras in the area to narrow the search, Revlett said.

"Our district safety team came together and started looking at footage and identified some individuals in question," he said. "We ultimately tracked down the person who was responsible. The police department kind of took it from there."

The student was charged and transported to Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Revlett said all on-campus activities were cancelled for the day.

"We were able to get everybody out of the building and dismissed in a timely, orderly fashion and on their way," Revlett said.