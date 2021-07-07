OHSP releases crash report in investigation into man struck by Springfield police cruiser

Jul. 7—The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the crash report regarding the accident on South Center Boulevard involving a shooting victim that was struck by a Springfield police cruiser; however, the investigation is still ongoing.

Eric Cole, 42, was shot by an unknown assailant the night of June 13 and was lying in the street when he was ran over in the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard by the first responding officer, identified as Amanda Rosales. She was placed on administrative leave.

Cole was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day.

OSHP is investigating the accident incident and the Springfield Police Division is investigating the shooting incident. Both are ongoing investigations.

"We continue to cooperate fully with the State Patrol's investigation," said Springfield Police Division Capt. Brad Moos. "There is still more work for the State Patrol to do in its investigation and we will continue to be transparent with them and the public in this process. We expect the State Patrol to conduct a thorough investigation, so we ask the public for patience as this moves forward."

According to the crash report, "(the police cruiser) was driving south on South Center Boulevard in emergency response. (The police cruiser) struck a pedestrian (Cole) laying in the roadway."

The crash report states that Rosales was in emergency response with her overhead lights activated, and was distracted by something outside of the vehicle.

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf previously said Rosales did not see Cole on the street because she was reportedly looking at houses for addresses and the officer stopped immediately and began to render aid after the incident.

The report also shows that an alcohol and drug test were not given to Rosales.

At a previous press conference regarding the incident, Cole's family asked why a toxicology report was ordered for Cole but not for Rosales.

Graf said the Montgomery County Coroner's Office is the department that ran Cole's toxicology report and that Springfield Police did not request one. It is not standard for an officer to take a breathalyzer test after an accident unless there are signs of impairment. A department captain determined Rosales did not show signs of impairment, Graf said.

Cole had blunt-force trauma to several parts of his body along with a gunshot wound, according to preliminary autopsy report by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The preliminary findings show that Cole had blunt-force trauma to his torso, including abrasions on his back and lower chest, lacerations on his left shoulder and back, and fracture of his sternum and of multiple ribs. He also had blunt-force trauma of his extremities, including bruises on his right arm, abrasions on his arms, left knee and legs, and a gunshot in his left arm.