Ohtani vs. Judge the latest of baseball's great MVP races

50
NOAH TRISTER
·4 min read

When Shohei Ohtani is pitching impressively and hitting over 30 homers, he might always be the MVP favorite unless another player in his league comes up with something awfully special.

Like hitting 60 home runs, for example.

Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge for the American League MVP figures to be the most hotly debated postseason award this year. Judge is closing in on Roger Maris' AL record of 61 homers and might also win the Triple Crown. He's done it while playing quite a bit of center field for a team that's nearing a division title.

Ohtani, on the other hand, is pitching better than he did when he was the unanimous MVP last year. He may even be putting himself in the Cy Young conversation, to go along with his 34 homers.

According to Baseball-Reference's wins above replacement stat, the two are pretty close. Judge was at 9.9 entering Sunday, with Ohtani at 9.0.

As phenomenal as he is, there are a couple factors — both last year and this year — that keep Ohtani's WAR a bit below the Barry Bonds/Babe Ruth stratosphere. As well as he's pitched, the Angels are careful about not overusing him. He threw only 130 1/3 innings last year and has 153 this year. His lack of defensive value also works against him.

That's just nitpicking, of course. If Ohtani doesn't win MVP this time, it will have taken a truly spectacular performance to beat him.

Here are a few other famous head-to-head MVP races through the years:

1941 (AL): Joe DiMaggio over Ted Williams. Perhaps the most famous MVP race came in the year DiMaggio had his 56-game hitting streak and Williams hit .406.

1961 (AL): Maris over Mickey Mantle. This was a close race even though Maris — who beat out Mantle for the 1960 MVP as well — hit his 61 home runs to break Ruth's record. Mantle played a tougher position and, while this obviously wasn't a factor back then, he had a significant 10.4-6.9 edge on Maris in WAR.

1987 (AL): George Bell over Alan Trammell. Trammell's Tigers rallied past Bell's Blue Jays for the AL East title, but the Detroit shortstop couldn't overcome the Toronto slugger's 47 home runs and 134 RBIs.

1998 (NL): Sammy Sosa over Mark McGwire. McGwire (70) outlasted Sosa (66) in the home run race after both broke Maris' record, but the MVP vote was lopsided in Sosa's favor. His Cubs made the playoffs, and he led the league in runs and RBIs.

2012 (AL): Miguel Cabrera over Mike Trout. In a contentious race pitting traditionalists against new-age stats, the Triple Crown-winning Cabrera took the MVP — and the vote wasn't all that close. Trout settled for second place despite producing 10.5 WAR as a rookie. After finishing second to Cabrera again the following year, Trout won three MVPs of his own.

TRIVIA TIME

This past weekend, Houston's Dusty Baker became the fourth manager with a 100-win season in both leagues. Who were the others?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Kolten Wong hit three home runs and drove in five runs to lead Milwaukee to a 5-1 win over Cincinnati on Thursday night. The Brewers finished the week 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for the last wild card in the NL.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

The Kansas City Royals scored 11 runs in the sixth inning Sunday to wipe out a nine-run deficit against Seattle. Kansas City went on to win 13-12. Not that we need advanced stats to put that in perspective, but Baseball Savant lists Kansas City's win probability as 0.3% during that sixth inning.

The Royals had five walks and seven hits in the inning. Seattle still leads Baltimore by four games for the last AL wild card — and has the tiebreaker over the Orioles — but if the Mariners do miss the playoffs, this game will be a tough one to forget.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Sparky Anderson (1970, 1975 and 1976 with Cincinnati, 1984 with Detroit), Whitey Herzog (1977 with Kansas City, 1985 with St. Louis) and Tony La Russa (1988 and 1990 with Oakland, 2004 and 2005 with St. Louis). In addition to this year, Baker did it with San Francisco in 1993, his first season as a manager.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Why Aaron Judge is AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani in Farhan Zaidi's opinion

    Farhan Zaidi believes that Aaron Judge is more deserving of the American League MVP award over Shohei Ohtani for one simple reason.

  • Trout homers, doubles twice as Angels beat Twins 10-3

    Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday. Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game.

  • Ex-Giants legend Barry Bonds declares Hall of Fame dream 'not over for me'

    Barry Bonds still hopes to make the Hall of Fame, saying "that dream is still not over for me" while appearing on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" Sunday.

  • Experts Weigh In on the Pros and Cons of Real Estate Investing

    Billionaire industrialist Andrew Carnegie once said that 90% of millionaires got their wealth by investing in real estate. That alone should be enough for investors to at least consider this asset....

  • Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China. The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch. Analysts at J.P.Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

  • Judge still at 60, Yanks get rain-shortened win over Red Sox

    Stunted by the rain Sunday night, Aaron Judge is taking his record chase on the road. Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris’ American League mark, when the New York Yankees' 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of heavy showers. The big slugger went 1 for 2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped.

  • Spieth goes 5-0 as Americans rule Presidents Cup again

    The Americans won the Presidents Cup again, no asterisk needed. Sure, the International team lost at least four players — maybe more — who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were deemed ineligible by the PGA Tour. Jordan Spieth made putts from all over Quail Hollow and capped off a 5-0 week, Xander Schauffele delivering the cup-clinching point and lit up his big cigar, and the Americans won the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time.

  • MLB Network host correctly predicted Albert Pujols' 700th HR back in April

    Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols joined the 700 home run club Friday, and MLB Network's Greg Amsinger saw the historic night coming months ago.

  • Zelenskyy says Putin's nuclear threats "could be a reality"

    "Maybe yesterday it was a bluff. Now, it could be a reality," Zelenskyy said on "Face the Nation."

  • Albert Pujols isn't mad at fan for keeping his 700th home run ball

    "Souvenirs are for the fans."

  • Grove helps Dodgers beat Cardinals 4-1 to clinch top NL seed

    Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League with 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Two days after reaching 700 home runs, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols received a standing ovation when he was announced as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and struck out.

  • Brian Daboll on handling success and preparing for next game on the schedule | Giants News Conference

    With his team 2-0 to start the season, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke about how the group handles success. He stressed preparation as the main key to continuing to grow and build on victories in the NFL.

  • Becky Hammon's stunning debut as a WNBA head coach leaves NBA executives with no more excuses

    Becky Hammon's former coaches, former San Antonio Spurs colleagues, and current players all knew what she could do: "She was gonna be a great coach."

  • Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils to trim NL East deficit

    As he was going through the postgame handshake line, Kyle Wright received a request from Braves manager Brian Snitker. Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and Atlanta beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. “I don't know if I realized how cool it was until my teammates and coaches congratulated me real quick afterward,” Wright said.

  • New Amsterdam Boss on Lauren and Leyla's Relationship: 'It's Over'

    Warning: The following contains spoilers from Tuesday’s New Amsterdam premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Dr. Lauren Bloom got an unwelcome surprise during New Amsterdam‘s fifth and final season: After couch surfing, the doc went back to her place to ask her ex Leyla if she could stay in the spare room. Leyla was OK […]

  • Pressure on Kwasi Kwarteng as sterling slide continues

    Despite not commenting on market movements, the government will be deeply concerned by the pound's slump.

  • Diamondbacks pull plug on Madison Bumgarner’s season

    The Diamondbacks shut down left-hander Madison Bumgarner, bringing an early end to his season after

  • Miguel Cairo calls out White Sox' effort after Tigers finish sweep

    Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo struck a much different tone after the team's sixth straight loss, calling out their effort Sunday vs. the Tigers.

  • Albert Pujols welcomed to 700 Home Run Club by Barry Bonds after historic game

    Barry Bonds showered Albert Pujols with congratulations after the St. Louis Cardinals slugger became the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 homers.

  • Just call them champions, young Guardians win AL Central

    A sturdy pair of goggles was mandatory attire Sunday in Cleveland's clubhouse, where impromptu showers of Champagne and beer broke out inside a thick haze of cigar smoke. The Guardians, baseball's youngest team, finished an unexpected run to the top of the AL Central. Rookie Steven Kwan hit a grand slam and drove in a season-high five runs as the Guardians clinched a division championship no one thought possible six months ago with a 10-4 win over the Texas Rangers.