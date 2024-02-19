Ohtani won't play in Dodgers' spring training opener
The goal is to have Ohtani ready as a hitter by the March 20 opener against the Padres in South Korea.
Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and is working to be ready to go for the Dodgers’ season opener March 20 in South Korea.
Shohei Ohtani said he thinks he’s “trending toward me being ready for Opening Day.”
Ohtani is one of the most valuable assets in sports from a marketing and cultural perspective, but there are some surprising ways the Dodgers won't benefit from having him in the lineup.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
